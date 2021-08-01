FALMOUTH – Marilee “Mimi” Clegg passed away as the sun rose Thursday July 29, 2021.

Born Dec. 14, 1943 in Modesto Calif., Mimi lived a full, original life. In her youth, she was a virtuous woman with a purpose — traveling to the south to join the civil rights movement. She marched in Selma and joined in protests led by Martin Luther King Jr., beginning a lifelong passion for social justice.

Mimi later returned to San Francisco to continue her education and met Ken, her husband of 33 years. Together, they started a family and made the trek across the country choosing Maine as their home. In Gorham, Portland and Falmouth, Mimi built her community of friends and family. She was an exceptional entertainer. Anyone lucky enough to be invited to her home spoke of her warmth, flair for fun and unparalleled meal. She was the embodiment of the Italian expression, food is love.

She cared deeply about her family and her happiest days were ones with her family gathered around the dining table playing games, and laughing until it hurt. She cherished her Titi trips with her grandchildren. Taking them to their first musical, museum, and dim sum. She was often at the sidelines of a field or ice rink with Jack rooting them on.

Mimi was generous and larger than life. While it might have been her beauty that first caught people’s attention, it was her intellect, insistence on connection and sense of humor that pulled you into her orbit. Once there, you found yourself forever subject to her gravitational pull.

Mimi faced her health challenges with a resilience few can imagine. She took it in stride and maintained her focus and love for her family. She had such a zeal for life that nothing was going to slow her down and for many years that was the case.

She is survived by her children Nicole, Justine, Sebatian and Whitney, sons-in-law Peter and Jesse, daughter-in-law, Dulce; grandchildren Aidan, Kenny, Finn and Meron; and partner, Jack.

A memorial service will be held Monday, August 9 at 10 a.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church with a reception to follow.

To share memories of Mimi or ot leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers donations to the ACLU can be made in Mimi’s honor.

