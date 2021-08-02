John A. Kierstead, 67, passed away on Oct. 29, 2020, at his home in South Portland, with his wife, Lorna Darling-Kierstead, his sons, Ian E. Dawson and William E. Darling-Dawson III, and his faithful dog, Salem at his side.
A memorial reception will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at the Elizabeth Hobbs Hospitality Center, located at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland.
