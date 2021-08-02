The Portland Public Schools will continue its participation in the federal after-school snack program for the fourth straight year.

The SuperSnack program offers an afterschool snack to students participating in afterschool program at East End, Ocean, Presumpscot, Reiche, Talbot and Rowe elementary schools, as well those in the Make it Happen Program at Deering High School. The snacks consist of all five components of the meal program – fruit, vegetable, grain, protein and dairy – and are packaged at Central Kitchen for easy distribution to our partner organizations.

For further information about the program, contact Jane McLucas at 874-8231 or [email protected]

