Preble Street is $1 million short of its $14 million goal as it nears the end of a fundraising campaign to increase homeless shelter capacity and fund new programs.

The campaign would help to create a new center for survivors of human trafficking; establish a fund for emergency services; consolidate shelters for homeless and runaway youth; expand capacity at the women’s shelter; invest in advocacy work and construct a new 40-bed wellness shelter on the site of its former drop-in center location.

“During the COVID-19 public health crisis, Preble Street continued to build capacity, develop new responses, and evolve to meet unique challenges, just as we always do,” Executive Director Mark Swann said. “We are thrilled with the support we’ve received so far. We’ve raised $13 million toward our $14 million goal, allowing us to move forward on several of the campaign initiatives already. To know that our community cares for the people we serve as much as we do, that’s really something.”

The campaign has received six $1 million gifts, as well as donations from more than 200 individuals, corporations and foundations.

