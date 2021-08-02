Maine Medical Center named Best Regional Hospital

Maine Medical Center was named Best Regional Hospital in Maine for 2021-2022 by U.S. News & World Report and recognized as “high performing” in 13 common procedures and conditions included in the annual survey of U.S. hospitals.

“This is an important recognition of the quality, patient-centered care that our team delivers every day at Maine Medical Center,” said MMC President Jeff Sanders. “MMC is dedicated to serving its mission of caring for our community, educating tomorrow’s caregivers and researching new ways to provide care.”

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 32nd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures. Methodology is based on measures of quality such as risk-adjusted outcome rates, volume, quality of nursing and other care-related indicators.

Granted

The Peaks Island Fund at the Maine Community Foundation has awarded over $98,000 in grants to eight nonprofit organizations that support the island community. Arts at Greenwood Garden received $12,160; Fifth Maine Regiment Museum, $15,000; Home Start, $14,600; Illustration Institute, $15,000; New Brackett Memorial Church, $14,115; Peaks Island Non-Profit Collaborative, $14,250; Peaks Island School, $3,000; and St. Christopher Parish, $10,000.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Shipyard Brewing Company, of Portland, has appointed David Phillips as chief operating officer, a senior role that is a new addition to the business and comes as Shipyard furthers its standing as a global brand. Phillips, an Australian native, recently settled in Maine but has had a relationship with Shipyard for several years, having led its Australian launch in 2019.

Phillips’s role will aid in further expansion of both local and international markets. Shipyard is also brewed and distributed under license in the United Kingdom.

Patrick Madden, of Market Decisions Research in Portland, has been promoted from principal investigator to president. Madden has been with the company since 2003, and will be joined by a senior executive team that has been with the company for 20 years.

Market Decisions Research conducts qualitative and quantitative research for nonprofit, for-profit and government organizations across the country. According to a press release, Madden intends as president to continue to emphasize exacting research methods and advanced analysis to do more “research for good,” focusing efforts on projects to help improve societal well-being and health.

RE/MAX Shoreline has hired Chloe Salom as an agent in its Portland office. RE/MAX Shoreline believes that, having traveled the country, Salom will connect with people of all backgrounds and understand their unique needs when educating clients to help them make the best decisions throughout the

search or sale process.

Simons Architects of Portland recently announced five new hires: Emma Olson and Samantha Mellecker, both of Portland, and Noah Jacques, of Winthrop, join as architectural designers; Steve Hoffman, of Portland, as a staff architect; and Morgan Hahn, of Portland, as a marketing and business

development associate.

Sebago Technics, a Maine-based, employee-owned, engineering and land development consulting firm, welcomed seven new professionals to its team: Tanner Goodine, construction inspector/field engineer; Zander Plescia, survey technician; Brian Cook, survey technician; Anna Biddle,

environmental scientist/permitting specialist; Jake Hunnewell, civil engineer; Eleanor Roberts, civil engineer and Brian McMahon, landscape designer.

Kerrie Leclair has been named the new director of philanthropy at Greater Portland Landmarks. She previously spent 13 years as director of development at the Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk.

Greater Portland Landmarks is a nonprofit working to preserve and revitalize greater Portland’s historic buildings, neighborhoods, landscapes and parks.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: