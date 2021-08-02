Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Mon. 8/9 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Mallett Hall
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Thur. 8/5 6 p.m. Town Council Neighborhood Meeting Town Hall
Mon. 8/9 6 p.m. Town Council Workshop Town Hall
Mon. 8/9 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting Town Hall
Thur. 8/12 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Tues. 8/10 6:30 p.m. Select Board Town Office
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 8/9 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 8/9 6 p.m. Winslow Park Commission Town Hall
Tues. 8/10 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Community Center
Wed. 8/11 6 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission Community Center
Thur. 8/12 6 p.m. Shellfish Commission Town Hall
Thur. 8/12 7 p.m. Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee Town Hall
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Tues. 8/10 7 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 8/12 6 p.m. Events Committee Westcustogo
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 8/5 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Log Cabin
Mon. 8/9 8:30 a.m. School Finance Committee Superintendent’s Office
Mon. 8/9 7 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee Community Room
Tues. 8/10 8 a.m. School Committee Workshop Superintendent’s Office
Wed. 8/11 7 p.m. Planning Board Log Cabin
Wed. 8/11 7 p.m. Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Community Room
Thur. 8/12 7 p.m. Operations Committee Community Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Health care
When will the coronavirus vaccines get full FDA approval?
-
Local & State
Documents show no cover-up in sinking of submarine USS Thresher, skipper says
-
American Journal
Puffed-up lobster a versatile twist on a local delicacy
-
Business
U.S. employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated
-
The Forecaster
Northern Meetings: Aug. 5-12