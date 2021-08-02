Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Mon. 8/9 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Mallett Hall

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur. 8/5 6 p.m. Town Council Neighborhood Meeting Town Hall

Mon. 8/9 6 p.m. Town Council Workshop Town Hall

Mon. 8/9 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting Town Hall

Thur. 8/12 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues. 8/10 6:30 p.m. Select Board Town Office

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 8/9 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon. 8/9 6 p.m. Winslow Park Commission Town Hall

Tues. 8/10 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Community Center

Wed. 8/11 6 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission Community Center

Thur. 8/12 6 p.m. Shellfish Commission Town Hall

Thur. 8/12 7 p.m. Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues. 8/10 7 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 8/12 6 p.m. Events Committee Westcustogo

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 8/5 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Log Cabin

Mon. 8/9 8:30 a.m. School Finance Committee Superintendent’s Office

Mon. 8/9 7 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee Community Room

Tues. 8/10 8 a.m. School Committee Workshop Superintendent’s Office

Wed. 8/11 7 p.m. Planning Board Log Cabin

Wed. 8/11 7 p.m. Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Community Room

Thur. 8/12 7 p.m. Operations Committee Community Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

