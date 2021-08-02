Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Mon.  8/9  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Mallett Hall

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur.  8/5  6 p.m.  Town Council Neighborhood Meeting  Town Hall

Mon.  8/9  6 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Town Hall

Mon.  8/9  7 p.m.  Town Council Meeting  Town Hall

Thur.  8/12  6 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues.  8/10  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Town Office

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  8/9  7 p.m.  Town Council Special Meeting

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon.  8/9  6 p.m.  Winslow Park Commission  Town Hall

Tues.  8/10  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Community Center

Wed.  8/11  6 p.m.  Coastal Waters Commission  Community Center

Thur.  8/12  6 p.m.  Shellfish Commission  Town Hall

Thur.  8/12  7 p.m.  Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee  Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues.  8/10  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  8/12  6 p.m.  Events Committee  Westcustogo

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  8/5  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Log Cabin

Mon.  8/9  8:30 a.m.  School Finance Committee  Superintendent’s Office

Mon.  8/9  7 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee  Community Room

Tues.  8/10  8 a.m.  School Committee Workshop  Superintendent’s Office

Wed.  8/11  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Log Cabin

Wed.  8/11  7 p.m.  Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability  Community Room

Thur.  8/12  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  Community Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

