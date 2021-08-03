Harry “Tom” Lombard B” width=”20″ height=”20″ src=”Images\BreakPoint.png” />1943 – 2021 B” width=”20″ height=”20″ src=”Images\BreakPoint.png” />BRUNSWICK – Harry “Tom” Lombard, 78, died Thursday, July 22, 2021. He was born Jan. 10, 1943 in Lewiston, a son of Cedric and Rose Whittredge Lombard. He was a graduate of Edward Little High School. He had worked for Lewiston Supply Company as well as Bath Iron Works. He was an avid pool player, competing in several leagues in the Lewiston-Auburn area. He had a great sense of humor and was a loving brother and father. He loved all animals, but took exceptional joy from watching and feeding the neighborhood squirrels. He was predeceased by his parents; and brother, James Lombard. He is survived by a daughter Erica Ouellet and her husband Dean of Brunswick; a sister, Gail Lessard and her husband Tref of Augusta. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021 in Mt Auburn Cemetery, 200 Mt Auburn Ave, Auburn. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

