POWNAL – Jack B. St. Pierre, 81, son of the late Fred and Daisy (Blackstone) St. Pierre, passed away July 24, 2021. He was raised in Pownal and graduated from North Yarmouth Academy, class of 1957.

On Dec. 28, 1960, he married his soul mate, Ruth Sturtevant of Freeport. Jack led a life of service and from a young age wanted to serve in the military. He enlisted in the United States Air Force (USAF) in February 1958. During his military career he and Ruth moved the family 10 times.

Jack’s 21-year career in the USAF was one of distinction. He was hand selected for a special embassy assignment to Tehran, Iran from 1972 to 1974 where Ruth and their two daughters accompanied him. He was awarded numerous medals, including the Distinguished Flying Cross with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Medal with eight Oak Leaf Clusters, and numerous other medals and awards. He retired June 30, 1979, from the USAF Force with 3,000 hours of flying time as a flight engineer, 428 of which were combat hours in Vietnam.

After his Air Force retirement, Jack and Ruth returned to Pownal and he worked for Bath Iron Works as an outside machinist for 19 years. He served as Fire Police 1 for the Pownal Fire and Rescue for 11 years, a job he thoroughly enjoyed.

A “good man” best describes Jack. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandad, friend, mentor, role model and loyal to his core values. There was no doubt he loved his family, friends and country.

Jack was an avid reader, especially books about military history and everything John Deere. The gift of an iPad became a constant in his daily routine, reading the newspaper, playing card games and watching videos of his great-grandchildren’s swim meets.

Jack leaves behind Ruth, his wife of over 60 years; two daughters, Linette Jones and Dr. Lois St. Pierre; two granddaughters, Sophia Linnel and Natasha Vargas; son-in-law, Mark Jones; grandsons-in-law Chris Linnel and Michael Glatzmaier; stepgranddaughter, D.J. Jones; great-grandchildren Nikolai, Alec and Aubrey Linnel; stepgreat-grandson, Liam Bureau; sister-in-law, Linda Stillwell, her husband Jim and nephews Aaron and Nathan Stillwell; two sisters, Dorothy Leighton and husband Edgar and Faye Davenport; and two nieces, Suzanne Granholm and Kellie Dudley. He was predeceased by his sister, Portia Trundy and nephew Steven Leighton.

A service to celebrate Jack’s life will be held on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the First Parish Congregational Church in Pownal, Maine.

