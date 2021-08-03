ORLAND – Betty J. Chavaree, 89, died July 29, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bangor. She was born May 5, 1932, the daughter of Bernard and Irene (Judd) Nickless. Betty was a tax-assessor for the town of Orland for 41 years, retiring in 2013 at the age of 80. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting, painting, gardening, cooking, fishing, snowmobiling, traveling, and spending time at the family camp on Brassua Lake. Betty was a life-long resident of the Bucksport-Orland area and was a close friend, ‘sister’, and a second mother to many in these communities. She is survived by her sons Michael (Holly) Simpson of Orland, Stephen (David Keith) of Portland, Brian (Valerie McCloud) of Hermon, and Scott (Wanda) Simpson of South Paris; nieces Jackie, Tommye, and Michelle; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her first husband, Fulton (Cy) Simpson (d.1973), second husband, Robert Chavaree (d.2000); brother, Bernard (Mike) Nickless, and sister-in-law, Dora Nickless. Visitation for family and friends will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, August 5 at Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home 28 Elm Street in Bucksport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 60 Franklin Street, followed by interment in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery. Mask wearing is encouraged but not required.

