In a July 29 Press Herald article, “Maine sticks to masking guidance as COVID-19 hot spots shift and cases climb again,” an interview with a person from Lewiston had some misleading information about RNA vaccines. Specifically, this person said the vaccines contain M(m)RNA, “proteins (and) nanoparticles,” and suggested that these items were “pretty bad” and people don’t know about this.

As a Ph.D. researcher in biomedical sciences, I would like the public to know that mRNA is produced normally by cells in our body. It contains the code allowing production of proteins necessary for cell functions. The vaccine mRNA contains the code for a specific COVID-19 protein. The vaccine does not contain protein.

Once inside the cell, the mRNA makes COVID-19 protein, which then accumulates at the cell’s surface and induces your immune system to make antibodies against this COVID-19 protein. This is what protects you against infection by the virus.

The nanoparticles are very small, bubble-like structures composed of lipids (fat), most of which are also found in our cells. The exception being polyethylene glycol, found in a number of drugs such as Miralax, used to treat constipation. These nano-bubbles deliver the mRNA to your cells. After they do their job, the mRNA and lipids are broken down, and their products are either secreted or used by our bodies to make other natural products that we need.

I hope in the future the Press Herald will correct misleading information and not add to reasons why significant numbers of our fellow Mainers refuse to receive these life-saving vaccines.

