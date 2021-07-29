State health officials reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest single-day total since late May.

No additional deaths were reported.

The seven-day daily case average now sits at 70, up from 30 cases two weeks ago and from 24 this time last month, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 70,261 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 899 deaths. Both are among the lowest per capita of any state.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Thursday morning, but as of Wednesday there were 41 individuals in the hospital in Maine with COVID-19, the highest daily total since June 12. Of those, 16 were in critical care and nine were on ventilators.

Cases — as well as hospitalizations and deaths — have been rising in all states, due in large part to the highly transmissible delta variant, stalling vaccination rates and the resumption of pre-pandemic indoor gatherings.

Maine on Wednesday adopted new federal guidance that asks individuals in areas of high or substantial transmission to resume wearing masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The U.S. CDC rolled out the new guidance on Tuesday to help combat the virus spread, especially in places where vaccination rates are low.

But the county-level data changes rapidly, as Maine found out Wednesday. Prior to Gov. Janet Mills’ announcement that the state would go along with the new guidance, two counties — York and Piscataquis — fit the definition of having substantial transmission, which is defined as at least 50 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent seven-day period. Later Wednesday afternoon, when the U.S. CDC updated its county data, York and Piscataquis were no longer seeing substantial transmission, but Waldo County was.

If the county data changes daily, it’s likely to be challenging for Maine residents to keep up and know in which parts of the state masks are recommended.

There is also a question of how much practical impact the new guidance will have, since it’s not a mandate. Unvaccinated individuals have been advised to wear masks indoors and in crowded areas for many weeks now, but covered faces have become rare sightings in public as the summer progresses.

As for vaccinations, Maine remains stuck at just over 60 percent of residents fully vaccinated, and about 68 percent of those age 12 and older who are eligible. The state ranks third behind Vermont and Massachusetts for states with the highest rate, but it hasn’t moved much over the last month.

Still, health officials continue to urge people who have not yet been vaccinated to consider doing so.

“The most important thing that has not changed is the role of vaccines in getting us out of this pandemic,” Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah said Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: