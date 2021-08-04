EAST WATERBORO – Mark R. Schepis, 45, of Meadowbrook Drive passed away on Saturday July 31, 2021 in East Waterboro. He was born in Bridgeport, Conn. on Feb. 23, 1976, the son of Robert and Yvonne (Charland) Schepis.He attended local schools in Connecticut and graduated from Naugatuck High School. Mark then graduated from Naugatuck Valley Community College. Mark moved to Maine in 1998 and to East Waterboro in 2005.He was employed by Bottomline Technologies for 21 years as a Director of Support. He had a positive attitude, worked as a team player and pushed for constant improvement. Mark had a contagious personality and everyone who met him fell in love with him. No matter the situation, Mark could put a smile on your face and he prided himself on that ability. Without even trying, he managed to make a positive impact on his family, friends and strangers alike. Mark loved spending time with his family. He was the ringleader and life of the party, whether he was singing or dancing. His most recent performance of, Man in the Box, cannot be forgotten. He enjoyed organizing Disney trips and hosting his annual Fourth of July fireworks show and listening to Iron Maiden. There was no greater Philadelphia Eagles fan north of Pennsylvania. Their Super Bowl win in 2018 was one of the greatest moments of his life. Mark and his wife, Jessica, were married in 2002 and would have celebrated their 20-year anniversary in May. Mark always wanted to be with his children whether coaching, cheering, or attending as many of their events as possible. He spent countless hours entertaining his family which resulted in priceless memories, many which were recorded. Survivors include his beloved wife and best friend, Jessica Schepis of East Waterboro; a son, Alex, two daughters, Elizabeth and Dani; his parents of Naugatuck, Conn.; a brother, Michael Schepis, wife Lori, and niece Taylor of Wolcott, Conn.Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021, at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 13 Portland Rd, Buxton (Bar Mills), Maine. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at St. Matthews Church, 19 Dora Lane in Limerick. Burial will follow.

