OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Rev. Vincent James Tabone, Ordained Elder, Church of the Nazarene, left this earth to be with our Heavenly Father on July 28, 2021 at age 66. Vincent “Jim” Tabone of Old Orchard Beach was born on August 2, 1954 to Michael J. Tabone Sr. and Cecelia Cheketti Tabone in Auburn, N.Y. The Tabone family moved to Portland in 1960, and he lived in Southern Maine the rest of his life. Jim’s greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and friends, serving Jesus, and serving others. He was a true servant of Jesus in both his personal and professional life.

As an Associate Pastor of Outreach and Evangelism of the Windham Church of the Nazarene, Jim was best known for his contagious enthusiasm, and will always be known in his church community as “Mr. Sunday”. Every Sunday, Jim would get up and loudly ask the congregation “What day is it?!?” to which they would enthusiastically respond “It’s Sunday!!” Jim loved to serve his community by leading barbecues at church, feeding the local fire department, organizing and participating in the Men’s Prayer Summit each year, and running a group ministry to the homeless called “Coffee Talk”.

Jim served the Lord by serving people in his professional life as well. From working at a drug rehabilitation center in Portland, to working as a cook at the Milestone Recovery program in Old Orchard Beach, Jim lived his convictions in his daily life. He was grateful for each day he was blessed with, took every opportunity given to him to share his love for Jesus with others, and would lend a helping hand to anyone who needed one. Jim’s passion for life was unparalleled, and he was adored by all who knew him.

Jim was predeceased by his wife Janice Tabone and his daughter Maria Tabone. He is survived by his older brother Michael and his wife Louise; his nephew Mark Tabone, his niece Carolyn Sardano and her husband Jason, their children Justin and Joseph Sardano; and his many cousins in New York state. He is survived by his children Jon Tabone, Sara Dymond, David Tabone, Kimberly Regoulinsky, Tamara Lachance, Irving Jones III, Michael Billingslea; and his beloved grandchildren Kayla, Bailey, Caden, Henry, Cameron, Kaylee-Faith, McKenzee, Devon, Harlee, Taylor, Madison, Isaac, Kaelin, Talan, Jack; and his great-grandson Matteo.

Jim will be most remembered by all who had the pleasure of meeting him for his contagious laughter, witty jokes, amazing food, and his belief in hope and redemption for all through Jesus. Though the world is a darker place without him in it, the light he was filled with and shared with others will continue to burn bright and be passed along for many generations to come.

A service will be held at the Rock Church at 66 Gorham Rd. in Scarborough on August 21 at 11 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

