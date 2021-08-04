James A. Smith 1982 – 2021 DURHAM – James A. Smith, 39, of Wires Hill Road died Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at home of natural causes. James was born at the Presidio of San Francisco, Calif. on May 6, 1982, the son of William J. Sapp of San Francisco and Martha M. Smith of Red Bank, N.J. James moved to Maine in 1992. He was a 2001 graduate of Morse High School in Bath where he made many close lifelong friends. James enjoyed working for many years at Walmart in Brunswick and then flourished as a ship fitter at BIW. James was known for always smiling and lending a helping hand. He enjoyed writing poetry, guitar, heavy metal music, gardening, motorcycles, grilling with friends, working out and mixed martial arts. He was very talented and liked to express himself through a mix of media and also enjoyed helping people express themselves through his tattoo art. More than anything James was devoted to his family and friends and committed to maintaining close, personal relationships with everybody he loved. Survivors include his beloved mother Martha Smith of Durham, and his father William Sapp of San Francisco. He cherished his close relationships with his uncles and aunts to include Harold and Sandy Smith of Augusta, WV, Anton and Sallie Daub of Rio, WV, Richard and Polly Smith of Durham, William Elias Smith of Baton Rouge, La., Douglas and Michelle Smith of Red Bank, N.J. and Matthew and Jaqueline Smith of Romney, WV. Also surviving are James dearly loved cousins including Kenny Haspel of Brooklyn, N.Y., Rachel Decker of Tinton Falls, N.J., Coral Acosta of Savannah, Ga., Amber Petrizzo of Keyport, N.J., Crystal Smith of Keyport, N.J., Autumn Thompson of San Antonio, Texas, Marissa Lambert of Raleigh, N.C., Michelle Allen of Durham, Shawn Kays of Durham, Amanda Ward of Zephyrhills, Fla., Max Burress of Lewiston, Jenna Awhad of New Hope, Pa., Conner Smith of Williamsburg, Va. and their many adored children. A Memorial Service is to be held at Stetsons Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick 04011 on Saturday, August 7 at 1:00 pm. Following the service will be a Celebration of Life on Churchill Road in Wiscasset. Additional information for the Celebration will be provided at James’ Memorial.

