Have you ever wondered why there is such strong opposition to the corridor project? It’s really quite simple: It’s a campaign opposing clean energy that is paid for by the oil and gas companies.
I have a recreational property in New Sharon, right where the corridor is going to go, and I have no problem with it at all.
What does it mean for those of us who enjoy the outdoors? More trails for all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles. What does it mean for those of us who care about the environment? Cleaner air than we have now with all the fossil fuels that are being pumped into the ozone.
What does it mean for oil and gas companies? Less revenue – that’s what we have to keep in mind.
I fully support the project, and it makes sense for Maine.
Jim Fahey
South Portland
