Zumba now meets twice a week at the People Plus Center in Brunswick with instructor Bea Blakemore. The class meets Mondays at 10 a.m. for low-impact exercise and Saturdays at 9 a.m. with a faster-paced community-geared class. The cost is $5 per class for People Plus members, $10 per class for non-members. People Plus also offers Loosen Up, Yoga, Tai-Chi, Qigong and Gentle Barree with exercise options every day. Any class may be tried once for free. Visit peopleplusmaine.org for more information. Contributed photo via People Plus

