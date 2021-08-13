Marilyn Louise Fraser Hunt 1938 – 2021 BATH – Marilyn Louise Fraser Hunt, 83, of Bath, passed away peacefully to her Lord’s arms at Bella Point nursing home in Freeport on August 6, 2021. She was born in Bath on July 10, 1938 to Luella Lewis and Stanley Fraser. Marilyn graduated from Morse High School in 1957. She married Herbert C. Hunt in 1976. They were married 31 years. She was an active member of both the Bath and Brunswick Nazarene churches, and was a talented pianist. Her love of music carried her and both churches for many years. Marilyn helped to raise her four siblings, as she is survived locally by her loving little sister, Beverly Hinds; her husband, Dale and their beautiful family in Phippsburg. She raised her own three children, Cynthia Brydon and husband Malcolm of Hermon, a son, Raymond Bailey Jr. and wife Kathy of Bath, and was predeceased by a daughter, Debbie Kelley of Bath. She also had a huge hand in raising a niece and two grandsons. She always gave her all to help others. Marilyn is also survived by six grandchildren, Jen, Jon, Edwin, Nolan, Mike, and Jessie, whom she adored immensely; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. In her own right, Marilyn was an accomplished musician, seamstress, and true Christian. A special thank you to Richard Marsh of Bath, for sharing his companionship with Marilyn the last three years of her life. A graveside service will be held for family and friends on Tuesday, August 17 at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

