FREEPORT – Lucas A. Savage 34, of Freeport, passed away unexpectedly Monday August 9, 2021 with his mother by his side.

To know Luke was to love Luke. He loved big and with his whole heart. He was a kind and gentle soul always looking to give or receive a hug. Luke never missed the opportunity to tell you he loved you. His son, Jaxson Philip, was his pride and joy, the love of his life and the light in his soul. He beamed with pride whenever he got the chance to talk about his boy.

Luke worked as a roofer for his uncle for years, then as a Sternman alongside his brother-in-law. He enjoyed making music with his friends, hanging out with his family and going to the playground with his brother and their children. Most of all, he loved spending time with his son. He never passed up the chance to sit and watch the Ninja Turtles.

Luke is predeceased by his grandfather, Philip Jones.

He is survived by his son, Jaxson Savage of Portland; mother, Robin Jones of North Anson, father, Anthony Savage of Norridgewock, stepfather, Craig Landry of Madison; sister, Jennifer Ulrickson and her husband Adam of Freeport, brothers Logan Landry of Freeport and Chad Savage and wife Mary of Auburn. He leaves behind his grandmother, Glenice Jones of North Anson; and aunt, Dee Dee Emery and her husband Brian of Madison. Luke will be missed by his extended family, Erika Taylor of Portland, Sean Murphy and his life-partner Allison McDermott of Brunswick, Andrew Ulrickson of Freeport, in addition to aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many, many friends who loved him.

A graveside service will be held on Friday August 27, 11 a.m., at East New Portland Cemetery on School Street in New Portland.

“The heart remembers most what it has loved best”

In lieu of flowers a savings account has been set up for his son Jaxson. Contributions can be made to:

Jaxson Savage,

c/o Bangor Savings Bank

56 Main St.

Madison, ME 04950

