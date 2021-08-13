Edward “Ed” Chambers 1933 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Edward “Ed” Chambers, formerly of Acton, Mass., died on August 6, 2021, peacefully at Gosnell Hospice in Scarborough from pneumonia and spinal trauma following a fall. Ed was born Sept. 28,1933 in Arnold, Pa., son of Buford an accountant and Elva (Trautman) Chambers, a homemaker. A graduate of New Kensington High School, he obtained a B.S. degree from Trine University (formerly Tri-state), Angola, Ind. in aeronautical engineering. After a brief time at North American, he had over three decades long, highly successful career with Raytheon Missile Systems Division, Bedford, Mass. in research and development. In addition to his professional work, he was very committed to the town of Acton—was elected to the planning board as it was managing the communities’ rapid growth and ending the three-year battle to pass flood plain zoning. The Acton-Boxboro Rotary Club recognized his major contributions with their annual civic award for those under 40. He continued his efforts on the town’s conservation committee and as a member of the Acton Conservation Trust. Ed and family spent 25 years restoring the 1731 Ephraim Billings home, an 11-acre farm which was a labor of love and learning for all—while raising steers, pigs and lambs as well as vegetables and flowers. Upon retirement to Indianapolis, where he joined his wife Bianca, he turned his avocation–love of wine, into a wine and gourmet food store, Tarkington’s. It expanded after a few years with the addition of a French style café and charcuterie, critically acclaimed by local media and his many wine class students. Ed loved Maine enjoyed many vacations especially on Middle Bay where kept his boat but also camping/fishing at Moosehead Lake and Grand Lake Stream. Cross-country skiing at Pleasant Mountain and Sunday River and staying at the many lovely B&B’s in Maine. In retirement he really enjoyed participating in the stimulating, interactive course work offered by Midcoast Senior College. He found exploring new content areas with knowledgeable instructors very fulfilling. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Bianca (Montafia); sons Mark and Brian; granddaughter, Sarah; sister, Donna Meyer; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by son, Kurt, due to an occupational accident; sisters Betty and Elva; and first wife, Virginia Cole. A celebration of life will be planned. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, ME 04011. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net . In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be sent to The Nature Conservancy 4245 N. Fairfax Dr., Ste 100 Arlington, VA 22203 Or Midcoast Senior College 29 Burbank Ave. Brunswick, ME 04011

