Martin E. Bailey 1925 – 2021 FREEPORT – Martin E. Bailey, 95, of Freeport, passed away at home on August 11, 2021. He was born in Freeport on Nov. 7, 1925 to Louis and Leila Bailey. Martin grew up in Freeport and spoke often about his childhood and the wonderful memories at Porter’s Landing. At 17 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was very proud of his service aboard the U.S.S. Texas and the many places he’d been, including his hike to the top of The Rock of Gibraltar and “What a sight it was”. After Martin’s service, he returned to Freeport, working on the railroad and also BIW. He lived in a few places on the east coast where he met the love of his life in Lynn, Mass. He worked as a house painter and steeplejack. His boss was the first on the east coast to own a boom truck which he purchased from Ohio. Martin was the first to use it. They resided in Lynn for approximately 20 years. Martin’s heart was always in Freeport and they returned in 1973. He worked for a while painting, then went to work for L.L.Bean until he retired in 1898. Martin was predeceased by his wife; his parents; siblings Harold, Velma, Marjorie, Phyliss, Doris, Louis, Alice and Norman; his stepdaughter Marie Hynes, stepson Leroy Day; step-granddaughter, Shawnette Day Colon. Martin leaves behind daughter Gale Garlick; grandchildren Kimberly Garlick, Kelly Garlick, Michaela Garlick and her husband Colby Thompson all of Freeport; step-granddaughters Tammie Day, Beverly Hynes, Debbie Frascone and step-grandson, Henry Senecal all of Lynn, Mass.; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Martin had a tremendous love for family. He will be lovingly remembered and forever missed by all. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 21, at 11 a.m. at Burr Cemetery in Freeport with a gathering to follow. Arrangements are in the care and direction of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

Guest Book