Susan H. Moody 1961 – 2021 WIND LAKE, Wis. – Susan H. Moody, 60, formerly of Portland and Bangor, died Tuesday August 10, 2021 at the Gosnell Hospice House, Scarborough. She was born June 13, 1961 in Bangor a daughter of Robert and Patricia Shaw Hinds. She was a graduate of Bangor High School and became a CNA through her degree from SMVTI, South Portland. She married Keith Moody Feb. 16, 1991 in Windham. She had been employed by the Barron Center, Portland, Mere Point Senior Health Center, Brunswick, and Bay Square at Yarmouth. She was an avid camper, enjoyed reading, and was an exceptional songwriter, singer with her 12-string guitar. She is survived by her husband, Keith Moody of Wind Lake, Wis.; a son, Joshua Moody of Wind Lake, Wis., a daughter, Patricia Bither and husband Joe of Brewer; a brother, Robert Hinds Jr. and wife Melinda of Brewer, a sister, Valeri “Jeannie” Upton of Lavant; nieces and nephews. A celebration of Susan’s life will be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . For those wishing to, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to any organization of one’s choice that supports cancer treatment or research.

Guest Book