PORTLAND – Oley E. Kline, 90, of Portland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at his home at the Birchwoods at Canco. He was the husband of the late Verna (Poore) Kline, who died in November 1991.

He was born in Martin, W.Va. on Jan. 13, 1931, a son of the late Harry L. and N. Edith (Rotruck) Kline. Grew up in Petersburg, W.Va., graduating from Petersburg High School in 1949. He was a schoolteacher for two years before joining the U.S. Navy. Oley served the U.S. Navy as an electrical engineer for 30 years, while serving he traveled the world, his favorite places were New Zealand and Maine, where he made his home after his honorable discharge. He spent time working for Rigby Railroad in South Portland before retiring.

Oley was a caregiver by nature, and was always willing to help a friend in need. He spent many weekends traveling to bean suppers with friends; his famous quote was “I’ll eat anything that won’t eat me!” Oley was also an avid listener to country music.

He was an active member of the Lions Club and was a major factor in the “stuff the bus” food drive in Windham. He was a very simple man, who could find happiness in everything he did.

He is the last of his immediate family and is survived by his great-nephew, Christopher Kamppi and his wife Katy and their children Vivian and Zachary, all of Gray.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Birchwoods at Canco for their support and care over the years.

A private graveside service will be held at Forest City Cemetery, South Portland.

Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Oley’s guestbook and leave memoires and condolences for the family.

Guest Book