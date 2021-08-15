RICHFIELD, Minn. – Anthony Bradford, wonderful human being, beloved husband and favorite uncle, laid down the burden of Alzheimer’s peacefully on August 7, 2021 at the age of 59. Born in Augusta, Anthony served as a leader in disabled services and was revered for his love of storytelling, dancing, family pranks, Christmas decor, long train rides, boisterous laughter, L.L.Bean flannel, Doris Day, barbecues and family game nights.

Predeceased by his parents, Philip Bradford and Norene Cunningham.

Anthony is survived by his loving husband, Chris Gaukel; and his many siblings; in-laws; nieces, nephews; neighbors, and friends.

Many thanks to the care team who danced with Anthony throughout this journey. The family will hold a private memorial service of celebration in the future.

