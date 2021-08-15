PORTLAND – Elaine B. Philbrick, 82, of Portland, died peacefully August 7, 2021 at the Gosnell House.

Elaine was born in Westbrook, daughter of Bernadette and Charles Vail. Elaine was a retired beautician and a proud MMC LPN. Elaine, aka “Gram” was known for her generosity, strong spirit and being fiercely independent. She loved walking to Moran’s Market, shopping at Salvation Army and Goodwill, and attending local yard sales with her “Mafia” walker.

She is predeceased by her parents; and siblings Carol Daniels and Peter Lemieux.

She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Lee Fowler and her husband Frank Fowler of Portland; granddaughter, Jennifer Albert and her husband Andre Albert of Gorham; and Elaine’s most prized possessions, her great-granddaughters Nola and Roslyn.

At Elaine’s request there will be no services. The family would like to thank the caregivers of Hospice and Gosnell House along with the multiple providers that have cared for Elaine throughout the years.

