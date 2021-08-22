NORTH YARMOUTH – Edmund Jesse Chmielewski, 90, of Rangeley Plantation and North Yarmouth, Maine, passed away on July 29, 2021, at the ME Veterans Home in Scarborough. Always positive and optimistic, Ed was looking forward to a future filled with cruises and travel, books to read, participating in his grandchildren’s activities, and returning to his home on Mooselookmeguntic Lake, until pancreatic cancer interrupted those plans. A gentleman throughout his life and a man who knew an unending amount of dad jokes, he stayed strong until the end and showed his family just why he was always their hero.

Ed was born at home in Wilmington, Del. on Oct. 21, 1930. He attended St. Hedwig’s Elementary School and was a proud graduate of Salesianum School. Working several jobs while attending college, he received his BS in Education from the University of Delaware before earning his Master’s in Education from West Chester (PA) State University. Learning and education were extremely important to him; he was a collector and master of trivia and obscure facts. He was raised by a single mother and grandmother, both of whom instilled in him the importance of hard work and honesty as well as the meaning of family. Because of them, he was a strong proponent of women and women’s issues, allowing his daughters to attain their personal and career dreams.

He worked at various jobs, including being a letter carrier at the US Postal Service, before finding his ideal career in education. Beginning as a 6th grade teacher at Foulk Elementary School (DE), he progressed to positions as principal at Swasey Central Elementary School (NH), Paxton Center School (MA), Orrington Elementary School (ME), and then, as superintendent of schools in Eastport (ME), Island Falls (ME), Kittery (ME), and Wakefield (MA). before retiring. Many of his former students were in contact with him, and several became educators because of him.

Ed was an avid reader and was a collector of books about presidents; reading the newspaper was a daily pleasure. He was game to try new things, was an enthusiastic golfer, and enjoyed cruises. He was always busy at camp, clearing trees and rocks, but was most happy when his family was near-his family was the most important part of his life and he loved us unconditionally.

On April 10, 1953, he married Elizabeth Jean Albright and until his passing was proud to say that she was the love of his life. He was predeceased by Jean in 2014 and is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Susan and Robert Vogt (Boylston MA) and Deborah Chmielewski (North Yarmouth ME); his grandchildren, Abigail and Harrison Vogt and Elizabeth and Jack Chmielewski; and special friends, the Jezyk family (Wilm De).

A private graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, Portland ME. To view Ed’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.Conrroy-TullyWalker.com.

The family asks you to remember this wonderful man and continue his legacy by whistling during the day, by going outside and enjoying the Maine lakes and woods, by teaching a child something new daily, and by cherishing every moment with your family.

﻿

Guest Book