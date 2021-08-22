CAPE ELIZABETH – Henry C. Adams, 100, passed away peacefully at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough, surrounded by his family on Friday, August 13, 2021. He lived an accomplished life that epitomized “The Greatest Generation”.Henry was born on April 18, 1921, in Providence, R.I., to Carroll E. and Dorothy French Adams. He grew up in Pawtucket, R.I., and spent his summers at the family farm in East Charlemont, Mass. After graduating from Pawtucket High School, Henry continued his education at Brown University where he majored in geology and was a member of Beta Theta Pi. Henry was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Army on Feb. 14, 1942. He proudly served in World War II; was a veteran of the Battle of Guadalcanal and a Chemical Officer to the Commander of Joint Task Force One and the Bikini Atoll bomb tests. Henry retired from service on March 15, 1972, having attained the rank of Colonel.Henry worked for New England Telephone Company for over 30 years, retiring as the Assistant to the Vice President in Portland. While with the company, he was also Chairman of the Board of the Capital Business and Assistance Corporation, an offshoot of the Portland Model Cities Program.Henry was devoted to his family and lived in Cape Elizabeth, where with his wife Barbara they raised their two sons. They were communicants of The First Congregational Church of South Portland. He served on the Cape Elizabeth Town Council for nine years, including twice being elected chairman. He also spent time on the Planning Board. He was Treasurer and Scoutmaster for the local Boy Scout troop and awarded the Silver Beaver Award for his lifetime involvement with Scouts. He was a volunteer and Treasurer with the Rescue Unit, member of the Maine Street 90 Committee, Chairman of the Cape Elizabeth Town Center subcommittee, Trustee of the Riverside Cemetery, local Election Warden, and volunteered at Mercy Hospital as well as Hospice of Maine. Henry was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.In 2004, Henry received the “Service above Self” award from the South Portland / Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club. One of Henry’s many achievements was his involvement in the preservation of Fort Williams Park and the development of the Museum at Portland Head Light, serving as Chairman of the Fort Williams Advisory Commission. Henry was predeceased by his loving wife Barbara (Morton). Surviving are his two sons, David and Joann (Gerken) of Oakton, Va., Peter and Marie (Fournier) of Cape Elizabeth. He also leaves behind two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Barbara (Adams) and Aaron Cormier and their children Daniel and Sarah of Simsbury, Conn. and Peter and Page (Hayes) and their two children Clay and Graham of Bloomfield, Conn. His family would like to acknowledge and give thanks to all at the Maine Veterans’ Home for the care they provided Henry.There will be a private burial service at the Mayflower Cemetery in Duxbury, Mass. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers,please consider adonation to the:Maine Veterans’ Home290 U.S. Route OneScarborough, ME 04074https://mainevets.org/

