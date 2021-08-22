CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – Lea Christine Fischer, 90, of Cumberland Foreside, passed away peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on August 12, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Lea was born in Springfield, Mass. to Edward and Catherine Dorgan and had five siblings. She attended Vesper George School of Art in Boston. While in Boston she met her husband, Donald, who was attending MIT. Lea and Donald were happily married for 67 years and had six children, 13 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren, all who loved her as the matriarch of the family.

She was talented in painting, drawing, and sewing and enjoyed many hobbies such as knitting, embroidery, reading, and baking. As her family and friends know, Lea was a kind and friendly woman with a wonderful sense of humor and a quick wit. She lived her life in faith and was an active member of Sacred Heart Church in Yarmouth.

Lea is predeceased by her husband Donald; their son Alan; and her siblings Stephen, Edwina, and Richard.

She is survived by her siblings Francis and Cornelia; her children Paul Fischer (Susan), Mark Fischer (Teresa), Timothy Fischer (Nancy), Carol Deerwester (Laurence Schwartz), and Joyce Pardee (Michael); her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a large extended family; and her many friends.

A funeral is scheduled for Oct. 2 at Sacred Heart RC Church in Yarmouth at 12 p.m. with a private burial to follow.

To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.lindqusitfuneralhome.com to view Lea’s online memorial.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 US Route One,

Scarborough ME 04074.

