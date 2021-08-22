WELLS – Timothy S. Draper, 64, of Wells, formerly of Saugus, Mass., passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford following an illness.

Timothy was born April 13, 1957, in Malden, Mass., the son of Earl W. Draper, Jr. and Thelma (Damon) Draper and is a graduate of Saugus High School.

Timothy began his working life on the sea, fishing out of Gloucester Harbor as an offshore lobsterman. While he loved being on the ocean, he didn’t want to be away from home for long stretches of time with a young family. He made the decision to come ashore and learned the trade of a pipefitter. He applied his skills with companies in Massachusetts and Maine, most recently Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine. He was extremely proud of the quality workmanship exemplified at the shipyard.

He was a father who always put family first and dedicated his life to teaching his children through his wisdom and experience. He enjoyed spending time outdoors boating, fishing, scuba diving, hunting and gardening. He also loved the Boston Bruins, cooking, collecting guns and reading, where he had the ability to read multiple books at the same time.

Dear and devoted father of Dr. Timothy S. Draper, Jr. and his wife, Karen of Boxford, Mass., Angela M. Michaelidis and her husband, Demetri of Norwood, Mass., Kyle M. Draper of Wells, and Mia M. Draper of Wells. Loving grandfather to his six grandchildren Sydney Draper, Nikolaos Michaelidis, Jordan Draper, Sophia Michaelidis, Christian Michaelidis and Camryn Draper. He is also survived by his two brothers Eric Draper of Saugus, Mass. and Earl Draper, III of Raymond, N.H. and sister Christine Manley of Saugus, Mass.

A private funeral mass will be celebrated at a later date.

﻿To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Timothy’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

﻿Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous