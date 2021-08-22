KENNEBUNKPORT – Patricia Clarke Johnson of Kennebunkport passed on July 16, 2021.She was born in Houlton on June 6, 1928, a daughter of Zemro Keye and Minda Pearl Clarke. From an early age, Patti was voraciously interested in reading, learning, and “being smart”. She attended Colby College in Waterville, Smith College in Northhampton, Mass. and Vanderbilt’s George Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville, Tenn.Patti was a life-long educator, initially employed by Baxter School for the Deaf and then for decades by the Portland Public Schools. Her specialty as a speech pathologist enabled her to help thousands of children in Maine with speech and learning disabilities. She was highly recognized by her colleagues as being each child’s advocate to promote their well-being and advancement for learning.Patti was also a strong advocate for women’s rights and was for many years active in many ERA movements and was an active member of Zonta International. She thoroughly enjoyed her history books and loved visits from her family and friends, especially at her Sebago Lake cabin.Patti leaves her two sons, Walter of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Curtis of Millbrook, Ala. and daughter, Karen Fergusson, of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandson and great grandson, Colton and Cayden of Millbrook, Ala.; and her grand niece, Amy Deveau of Kennebunk.Patti was predeceased by her husband, Walter; two cherished granddaughters, Jessica and Stephanie; and her son-in-law, Kevin Fergusson.A memorial service will be held at the Anglican Church of the Redeemer, 4815-200 Executive Park Court Jacksonville, Fla. on Saturday, August 28 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to theCary Library107 Main St.Houlton, ME 04730

