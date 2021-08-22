ACTON, Mass. – William “Bill” Crocker Holway III, 91, passed away peacefully Aug, 12, 2021 in his Acton, Mass. residence surrounded by caring family and cherished health care providers.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ellen; their six children, Julie Holway-Hansen and husband Steve, Suzanne Holway-Jerry and husband Mark, Cammy T. Moraros and husband Nick, Amy Holway-Self and husband Doug, Daniel Holway and wife Antonia, Joanna H. Wood -Ward and late husband Richard “Wayne;” an older brother, Sterling “Bud” Holway and his five children; nine grandchildren, Adam, Alex, Sam, Mollie, Sadie, Ivy Anna, Kathyrn, Hayden and Ethan and their respective spouses; and five great-grandchildren, Abel, Richard, Willow, Madeleine and Hannah. A semi-private invitational graveside memorial service in Riverside Cemetery, Yarmouth, is planned for a later date. Family and friends are encouraged to visit the memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com to share their condolences and convey more of his “Life Story” with anecdotal fond memories and photos. ﻿

The family will receive notification of anyone contributing to this entity replying in kind with appreciation for this gift.

In lieu of flowers, a remembrance donation in his name may be sent to

Merrill Memorial Library,

215 Main St.

Yarmouth, ME 04096

Attn: Heidi Grimm.

