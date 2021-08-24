OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Arthur W. Lund Sr., 80, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough. He was born Nov. 2, 1940, in Lubec, the son of Albert W. Lund and Marguerite MacDonald. Arthur graduated from Portland High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Arthur retired from McDonald’s where he was the head of maintenance. He enjoyed dancing, listening to his scanner, his nightly whiskey and ginger ale and above all else, his family.

Arthur is survived by his beloved wife, Karen, of Old Orchard Beach, daughter, Kimberly Langway of Windham and husband David, son, Arthur Lund Jr of Hinsdale, N.H., daughter, Erica Magyar of Windham and husband Jason; grandchildren, Alisha, Ashley, Mikayla, Preston and Anthony; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Andrew, Alexander, Briana and Cayley.

At the request of Arthur, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Maine Veterans Home

290 US Rt 1N

in Scarborough, Maine

in Arthur’s name.

Donations going towards

resident activities.

