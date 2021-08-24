Walter M. Johnson 1952 – 2021 ORR’S ISLAND – Walter M. Johnson of Orr’s Island went to be with his wife, Sally Brooks, on August 11, 2021. He passed away peacefully at Midcoast Hospital with family by his side. Born on March 18, 1952 in Brunswick, Walter was the son of the late Reginald F. and Ethelyn M. (Richardson) Johnson. He lived his entire life on Orr’s Island, attending the Orr’s Island Schoolhouse and graduating from Brunswick High School in 1970. After graduation, he was employed as a carpenter, working for Dahlgren Construction and, later, Long Cove Builders. Walter joined the Orr’s and Bailey Island Fire Department in 1996, working his way from EMT to captain, becoming chief in 2015. Unfortunately, he suffered a stroke in October of 2015, which ended his tenure as chief. Next to his family, the fire department was the most important part of his life, and he had many happy memories of the time he served. Walter was married to the love of his life, Sally Brooks, until her passing in 2014. They were married at the home they built on Orr’s Island. Together, they traveled and camped all over New England and the Maritime Provinces in their camper-van. Walter loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting, was a devoted NASCAR fan, and enjoyed spending time with family. Walter is predeceased by his parents; grandmother, Ruth M. Doughty; brother Reginald “Reggie” Johnson Jr.; and wife, Sally Brooks. Walter is survived by his sister, Marjorie Louise and husband Carl Overlock of Wiscasset; nephew, Richard and wife Heather Overlock of Dresden, nieces Brenda and husband Jon Sawyer of Alna, Melissa and husband Karl Hupper of Tenants Harbor; great-nephews and nieces Cainin and wife Madison Griffin, Cable Fait, Cyra Fait, Margaret Sawyer, and Eben Sawyer; and great-great-niece Zara Griffin; father-in-law, Robin and wife Jeanne Brooks; sister-in-law, Mary and husband David Theberge, and their daughters, Ashleigh Theberge and her husband James Brittin, and Amanda (Emmie) Theberge and her husband Joel Johnson. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Bailey Island Cemetery on Sept. 4, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Orr’s Island Schoolhouse. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at directcremationofmaine.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to: Orr’s and Bailey Islands Fire Department P.O. Box 177 Orr’s Island, ME 04066 or: The Willing Helpers P.O. Box 233 Bailey Island, ME 04003

