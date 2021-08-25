NORTH YARMOUTH – Arthur Girard Bennett, 91, passed away after a long illness, on August 22, 2021. The son of Arthur and Ella (Coulombe) Bennett, he was born in Lewiston on May 22, 1930.

He grew up in Auburn and attended Edward Little High School. He was on the ski team, as a ski jumper, and played football. In 1950 he joined the United States Air force, serving in the Korean War, as a radio technician. While home on a leave of absence he married the love of his life, Lorraine Sirois, on Sept. 6, 1952.

After completing his military service he attended the University of Maine, Orono, on the G.I. Bill and received his B.S. in education. While there he lettered in ski jumping. After graduation he took a job teaching social studies in New Paltz, N.Y. He only taught briefly in New York and decided to return home to Lewiston where he accepted the job of guidance counselor in the Lewiston school system. In 1965 he became the project director at the Occupational Training Center, now called Pathways. Arthur was awarded a federal grant in Rehabilitation Administration and packed up his family and drove west to attend the University of San Francisco, where he earned his master’s degree. A life-long learner Arthur also worked towards his graduate studies at North Eastern University/University of Maine graduate studies. Upon returning to Maine, he accepted the position of Executive Director of Goodwill Industries of Maine. He was also a consultant to the Easter Seal Society of Manchester, N.H. In 1978 he accepted the position of Executive Director of the Opportunity Farm for Boys in New Gloucester. He served in this rewarding position for 10 years alongside his wife Lorraine, devoting their time and love helping disadvantaged boys. He finished his professional career as CEO of the Odd Fellows Nursing Complex in Auburn.

﻿In his retirement he enjoyed spending as much time as possible in Carrabassett Valley at his camp, enjoying fly fishing and walks with his wife. When he wasn’t fly fishing he spent hours drawing and painting beautiful nature scenes.

﻿He was predeceased by his brother Jack Bennett.

﻿He is survived by his wife of nearly 69 years Lorraine Bennett; his sons William Bennett and his wife Wendy of Georgetown, Maine and Jacksonville, Fla., and Dean Bennett and his wife Stacia of Gray, his daughter Kim Andreasen and her husband Michael of North Yarmouth; his grandchildren and step-grandchildren Scott, Kat, Meghan, Chris, Matthew A, Sam, Nick B, Benjamin, Nick J, Ben J, Ashley, Brianna, Matthew C, and Ashley S; and his great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Donovan, Atlas, Finn, and Eamon. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Elaine Bennett.

﻿Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main St. Yarmouth. Interment will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn.

﻿Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Art’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made

in Art’s name to:

Alzheimer’s Association

Maine Chapter

383 US Rte 1 Suite 2 C

Scarborough ME 04074

﻿

