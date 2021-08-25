WESTBROOK – Robert “Bob” Francis Hunnewell, 80, of Westbrook passed away peacefully on Aug. 21, 2021, with his family and loved ones at his side.

Bob was born on Feb. 2, 1941, in Portland, the son of Franklin and Helen (Libby) Hunnewell. He attended Portland Schools until graduating from Portland High School in 1959.

Bob married the love of his life, Rose Ann (Rodney) Hunnewell, the younger sister of his best friends. They were married in 1966 and started their family. Bob was predeceased by his parents, his wife, his son, Robert (Buzz) Stanley Hunnewell, two sisters, Marlene Reardon and Mildred Gribbin and brother, Franklin Hunnewell.

Bob worked his whole life in Portland before settling at J.J. Nissen’s bakery in April of 1970 and was there until he dropped the dough for the last batch of donuts ever made at the Portland plant. He retired Aug. 1, 1999.

Bob enjoyed spending time with his family. He looked forward to attending sporting events for his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed family functions and cookouts where he would surprise them with his homemade cheesecakes. Bob will be loved and remembered for his sarcastic sense of humor.

Bob was a huge New York Giants fan. He was able to celebrate many championships through the years with friends and family who he made Giants fans as well.

He loved playing cards, cribbage and scrabble with his family and friends. He also loved watching Jeopardy every night.

For over a decade, Bob made a point of getting his family and friends together at the Lake for a yearly vacation. He loved soaking in his family laughing, joking, and all-around having fun. What some would consider noise and distraction, Bob considered music to his ears.

In waining health, he pushed himself to be at camp this year with his family. It was just the way he wanted it to be. Family together having fun.

Bob is survived by his six children, Laurie Gumaer and husband Gene of Portland, Robert Hunnewell of Old Orchard Beach, Tiffany Hunnewell of South Portland, Jason Hunnewell and wife Stacy of Steep Falls, January Burke and husband Todd of Westbrook, and Todd Hunnewell and wife Alyssa of Saco, grandchildren, Samuel, Joshua, Jacob, Kyle, Mallory, Caleb, Rachel, Rebekah, Brittany, Michael, Abigail, Lukas, Zachary, Nicholas, Kadie, Jackson, Eli and Peyton, great-grandchildren, Hannah, Benjamin, Addison, and Greyson and sister, Marion Mitchell of Yarmouth. Bob is also survived by many brothers and sister’s in-law, nieces and nephews and friends from the Bunker.

