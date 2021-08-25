Yvette Grace Dehe’tre Ward 1937 – 2021 WILSON, N.C. – Yvette Grace Dehe’tre Ward, 84, of Wilson, N.C., passed away Saturday. A service will be held at a later date. Yvette is survived by her husband, Robert Edward Ward, Sr.; daughter, Carol Anne Ward McCullen of Wilson, sons, Robert Edward Ward, Jr. and wife Nancy of Bethlehem, N.H., and Richard Allen Ward of Topsham, Maine; grandchildren, Timothy Keith McCullen of Clayton, Aaron Ward McCullen of Wilson, and Aurora Ward of Bethlehem, N.H., and her great-grandchildren, London Grace McCullen, and Troy Keith Gibson McCullen. Condolences directed to Joyner’s Funeral Home and Crematory at http://www.joyners.net . In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Yvette memory to: St. Jude.org or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105

Guest Book