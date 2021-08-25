PORTLAND – Pamela Cousins Grant, 87, passed away on Wednesday, August 18 in Yarmouth, Maine, after a long and feisty battle with cancer and dementia.

Born in Margate, Kent, England to Ivy Fellows Cousins and Arthur Harold Ernest Cousins on June 15, 1934. Pamela grew up in the garden county of Kent, England and did her best to pass the time during the challenges of World War II. She loved to chat with and provide a laugh to the local soldiers fighting for freedom.

Known by most as ‘Pam’, she loved music, and was taught by her father (a butcher and member of the RAF) to play piano. She spent a lot of time with her mother, who also worked during the war; learning to cook on shortened rations, sewing, caring for her younger sister, and learning to hold hands tight and make for the bomb shelters when sirens rang out.

Having excelled at her schooling, she continued to Thanet University and upon obtaining her degree, worked as a legal secretary. Always a lover of beautiful things and places, she traveled to Switzerland, Italy, France, Scotland, and later Spain, the Caribbean and many other places, making friends all along the way.

In the early 1950s on New Year’s Eve at the Dreamland Dance Club in Margate, England while attending with friends, she met Ronald Allison Grant – the dashing yank of Scottish ancestry. In his words, “I found the most beautiful girl, who had won the waltzing contest, and a very large bottle of champagne … having watched her all evening. I knew she was the one for me”. Even though separated by his time in the Air Force, they were soon engaged to be married. When his

service was complete, she traveled via the ship ‘Queen Elizabeth’ with her mother to be wed in May 1955 in Hartford, Connecticut. They lived and worked there, and to Pam’s delight her sister Maureen moved there as well. She was very proud of her English heritage, yet, once she became a US citizen, would always say “I am an American!”

Pam and Ron moved several times throughout Connecticut, Michigan, and ultimately to southern Maine in 1976 with their two children where she assisted her husband in developing new companies, as treasurer and comptroller. Pam also spent many years on the Gulf Coast of Florida with Ron in the twilight of their time together.

A voracious reader, crossword puzzle solver, card player and wonderful cook; Pam always shared her smile and fondness for her heritage, a gracious word, a straight cut answer and a sincere caring and unparalleled generosity and for all around her. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her loving children, Dian Grant, Gray, Alan Grant and wife Heidi, North Yarmouth, her sister, Maureen Cousins of Portland, her grandchildren, Holly and husband Matt Eisnor of Salem, Massachusetts, Conner Grant of Somerville, Massachusetts, Ian Grant of North Yarmouth, great-grandson, Danny Capano and many nieces, nephews, family and friends in America, England and Scotland.

She was predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband, Ronald of 61 years, and her granddaughter Samantha Capano.

A memorial visitation service will be held on Friday, August 27, at Wilsons Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Road, Gray, Maine, from 4-7 p.m., with a gathering to follow at 55 Mountain View Road, Gray, Maine.

