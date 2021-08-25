Austin Treworgy 1928 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Austin Eugene Treworgy passed away peacefully on August 20, 2021 at Mid Coast Hospital, after a short illness. He was 93 years old. Austin was born in Brunswick on Feb. 17, 1928. He was the son of Hattie Mildred (Manter) Treworgy and Harold Eugene Treworgy. He attended public schools in Brunswick through 10th grade, then attended and graduated from Principia Upper School in St. Louis, Mo. in 1946. Austin was an accomplished Boy Scout, reaching the pinnacle as an Eagle Scout at age 14. He attended the University of Maine, Orono for one year then transferred to Principia College in Elsah, IL and in 1950 graduated with a degree in American History. In 1950 he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War and served two years in the Finance Corps in the 4th Infantry Division in Frankfurt, Germany. Because of his high math aptitude, he was reassigned from the front in Korea. In 1952 he worked briefly for his father at Brunswick Hardware Co. “counting nails,” before attending Columbia University and graduating with an MBA in 1955. Then he spent another year working for Brunswick Hardware Co. before going to Detroit, Mich. where he was a copywriter for Ross Roy Advertising from 1956 to 1963. From 1963 to 1971 he worked for the Christian Science Church in Boston, Mass. as a copywriter in their Promotions and Public Relations Departments. Austin met Mary Alice Hoffman in Boston in 1965 and they married the same year in Sharon, Mass. In 1971 he moved back to Brunswick with his wife and three children, to purchase Treworgy Furniture Co. from his brother, Foster. During his years working in Brunswick, he purchased and managed six commercial buildings in downtown Brunswick. He sold the furniture business in 1998 when he retired. For the 15 years his children were in public school, he served on the Brunswick School Board and afterwards on the Planning Board for six years. He was a long-time member of Rotary International and served as President of the Brunswick Rotary Club from 1979 to 1980. For many years he served as a Corporator of Mid Coast-Parkview Health. Austin also volunteered as a cashier at the hospital’s cafe after his retirement. In case he didn’t have enough to do, he served on the board of Midcoast Federal Credit Union for 24 years. His passion was sailing. He loved cruising the Maine coast with friends and family. While a serial owner of a number of Sabre yachts, one was named “Daddy’s Boat”; the name was chosen by young Jamie. Another he named “Mary Alice” in honor of his wife. His sailing ventures Downeast tended to have special restaurants as the nightly target destinations, such as “The Haven,” an eatery on Vinalhaven Island. In addition, he enjoyed white water canoeing and navigated the Allagash, Rio Grande, St. Croix, San Juan, Machias, and St. John rivers. He also enjoyed reading (he referred to himself as a newspaper junkie), bicycling, playing bridge, walking on the bike path, and going out for breakfast with his friends, as well as being with his family. He and his wife enjoyed many Elderhostel bicycle trips in Europe, including Holland, France, Germany, Austria, Italy and the Czech Republic. He was well known for his quick dry sense of humor, both in person and on countless TV advertisements for Treworgy Furniture Co. Austin made friends easily everywhere he went and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends and acquaintances. He was predeceased by his father in 1970, his mother in 1995, his brother in 2004, and his sister Helen “Trudi” Riesenberg in 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary Alice; sons David Eugene Treworgy of Arlington, Va., James Austin Treworgy and his wife Naomi (Seckel) of Harpswell, and his daughter Sara Treworgy Osborn and her husband Lyon of Weston, Mass.; as well as by four grandchildren, Henry, Austin, and James Osborn and Zoey Treworgy. Austin’s family wishes to express their deep appreciation for all who cared for him for almost two years at Horizons Living and Rehabilitation Center in long-term care and also during his final days at Mid Coast Hospital. Austin will be laid to rest in a family plot in the Springfield Cemetery in Springfield, Mass. with a private graveside service, including Christian Science readings. To leave a note or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Camp Owatonna, which Austin attended as a child, are encouraged and may be done online at http://www.newfound-owatonna.com or by mail to: Camps Newfound & Owatonna 4 Newfound Rd. Harrison, ME 04040

Guest Book