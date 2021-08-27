Arlene L. Munsey 1931 – 2021 NEWTON, N.C. – Arlene L. Munsey, 89, formerly of Bath, died on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Trinity Ridge in Hickory, N.C. She was born in Lisbon on August 21, 1931, daughter of Napoleon H. and Evelyn (Cothran) Gagne. She was the second of eight children. She married Thomas “Elliot” Munsey on Nov. 18, 1949. She was a homemaker and worked at Arrowhart of Brunswick for several years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and crafting. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas “Elliot” Munsey on Oct. 6, 2015. She is survived by a daughter, Brenda L. Watkins of Newton, N.C., a son, Thomas E. Munsey, Jr. of Sabattus; a brother, Leonce Gagne of Topsham; five granddaughters, Katherine “Katie” Cullen and her husband Tom, Tiffany Hudgell and her husband Don, Suzi Munsey, and Amanda Boucher; four great-granddaughters, Gemma Cullen, Sara Hudgell, Taylor Vannah, and Zoie Chadburn; two great- grandsons, Bobby Chadburn and Deacon Munsey; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held for Arlene and her husband Thomas “Elliot” Munsey at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St. Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

