PORTLAND – Kirk Edward Miles Murchie, 65, of Portland, Maine passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Aug. 24, 2021, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine. Kirk was born in Manchester, New Hampshire, a son of Irene Murchie nee Bellamy and Edward “Ted” Murchie. He graduated from Henniker High School, where he was an All-State basketball player. He continued on to Plymouth State University. He married Carolyn “Kay” Pfundstein on July 11, 1981, and they were happily married for 20 years, which out of 40 isn’t bad. His accomplished sales career spanned over 40 years and resulted in multiple achievements. During his time at the Burroughs Corporation and Standard Register, he achieved the Club Sales level multiple times, earning trips to Acapulco, Maui, Palm Springs, Calif. and Fla., St. John, Boca Raton, Cabo and Las Vegas. No one threw a party like Kirk, and in his time he covered every fake holiday under the sun. His greatest achievement was a 10-year streak of “Thanksgiving Throwdowns” in which the master of ceremonies (always him) would select a party theme, an unnecessarily complicated judging system, a liquor of the year, and bring together his closest friends and family to compete in a ruthless Mixology Contest. He delighted in repeat offenders’ low scores that inevitably led to family complaints of a “rigged” judging system.He was a dedicated youth soccer coach, spending thousands of hours driving throughout the Eastern seaboard to coach his daughters and support their rec, travel, and premier teams over the years. He spent the better part of a decade parked on the sideline whether he was coaching officially from the proper side or just to himself in the stands. Countless weekends and holidays were given away to benefit his daughters, and he always seemed to have an extra player in the car because every parent could count on Kirk to arrive obscenely early for game time with a carload of girls ready to play hard. Most importantly, he volunteered far more than his fair share of time for each corresponding Booster organization or league Board, including his methodical bottle drive mapping of North Deering and hosting of PAYSA Board meetings at his dining room table with a round of beers. He is survived by his wife, Kay Murchie; their daughters and sons-in-law, Sarah and Andrew Coughlin and Kerry and Dakota Smith; mother-in-law, Carol Pfundstein; grandchildren, Liam, Henry, Gideon, Naomi and Benjamin; brother and sister-in-law, Gates and Candace Murchie; sister, Linda Morrill; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Donald Pfundstein and Roberta Brunelle and Dwight Pfundstein and Kathleen Thomas; several nieces and nephews; and two great nieces and one great nephew. We would be remiss not to note his dogs, Belle, Jack and Twinkle, as Kirk made quite the sight walking (or carrying) his beloved toy poodles down the street. A visitation for family and friends will take place from 4-7 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Kirk’s online guest book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Portland Area Youth Soccer Association (PAYSA),PO Box 3205Portland, ME 04104and Poodle Rescue ConnecticutPO Box 188Naugatuck, CT 06770.Please designate “Kirk” on your checkor communication.

