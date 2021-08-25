Monique Cecile Bernier Ward 1964 – 2021 TAMPA, Fla. – Monique Cecile Bernier Ward, 56, of Brunswick passed away on July 24, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. She is survived by her mother, Therese Marie Oullette Bernier; her children, Horace Ward Jr., Josef Ward and Dominique Ward; her grandchildren, Josiah, Jude, Lucille and Isabella; her siblings, Vivian Labonte, Rejeanne Menard, Thomas Bernier and Michelle Bernier. She was predeceased by her husband Horace Ward Sr.; her father Edward H. Bernier Jr.; and her brother Phillipe E. Bernier. She was born on August 14, 1964 in Brunswick to Edward H. Bernier Jr. and Therese Marie Oullette Bernier. She attended St. John’s Catholic school and Brunswick High School. She moved to Florida where she met and fell in love with her husband Horace Ward where they raised their three boys Hawk, Joe and Nique. Monique was a free spirit who found joy in many things. She loved music and dancing, movies, capturing moments in time in photographs, sunsets, creating delicious meals for her loved ones, sports of all kinds and most of all, she loved being a mom to her boys and a memere to her grandbabies. She had a deep faith and trust in the Lord, carrying her Bible with her always; being her guide through life. She was hopeful, positive and bright. Monique had a way of making everyone she met feel deeply loved and special. She was an angel here on earth, an encourager of mankind with a kind and caring, joyful heart and soul, always ready to provide a helping hand to anyone in need. Her smile was bright and she spread joy to all those around her with her contagious laughter and twinkle in her eye. We will miss her inviting welcoming spirit, her warm loving embrace and her joyful laughter here on Earth. Service will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church on Pleasant Street in Brunswick at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, followed by burial at St. John’s Cemetery. There will be a reception for all to gather afterwards at St. Charles Church in Brunswick following the burial. Arrangements are under the care of David E. Desmond funeral services, 638 High St. Bath, Maine. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

