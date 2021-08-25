SCARBOROUGH – Raymond R. Maier, 95, of Scarborough, died peacefully at home Sunday Aug. 22, 2021.He was born in the Bronx Dec. 22, 1925, the son of John and Maude (Fuller) Maier. He was educated in New York and was a member of the track team while in high school. He told stories of his youth and growing up on the streets of the Bronx. Ray worked in the wholesale meat industry and was known for the quality of his work. He moved to Maine in 1985 and worked for the Westbrook Housing Authority as a handyman and painter. He became known for the meticulous work he did, especially his quality painting.Ray married Phyllis Beattie in 1944 and they shared nearly 70 years of marriage until her death in 2014. They enjoyed dancing together and were referred to as “Fred and Ginger” by those who watched them dance. Ray enjoyed many forms of art and was an accomplished painter and carver. He also worked with wood and enjoyed music including singing and playing his harmonica. Music was always on his mind and he whistled nearly all the time. It became his trademark and all you had to do was walk into a building where he was working and follow the sound of whistling to find him.Raymond was predeceased by his wife in 2014; two sons, William and Raymond Maier; his sisters, Dorothy, Adele and Barbara Maier and brothers, John and Robert Maier.He is survived by his children, James Maier and his wife Georgia of North Carolina, Cynthia Maier of Saco and David Maier and his wife Kesley of Windham; his daughter-in-law, Theresa Maier of South Carolina; his grandchildren, Laura, Becky, Robbie, Jay, Trish, Amanda and Emily; his great-grandchildren, Alysha, Marc, Zach, Reese, Alex, Matty, Annabelle and Mikey and his best friend, John Fitzpatrick of Scarborough.All services for Ray will be private.Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Ray’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroytTullyWalker.com.﻿

