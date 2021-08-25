SACO – David A. Spulick, 62, of Bonython Avenue, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at his residence.

He was born in Saco, Oct. 16, 1958, the son of Donald and Isabelle Benson Spulick.

David attended Saco schools.

He was employed at Shape for many years and was currently employed as a machinist for FMI of Biddeford for the last 13 years.

David enjoyed yard sales, and listening to his police scanner. He was beloved by his family and loved to spend time with them. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his mother of Saco, his loyal wife of 34 years, Bernadette Spulick of Saco, a loving daughter, Tammi Spulick of Saco and her fiancé Tyler Lionetta; two sisters, Nancy Letourneau of Sanford and Shirley Hayes of Biddeford and a grandson, Adrian of Saco.

He was predeceased by two sisters, Charlotte Spulick and Barbara Spulick, and a grandson, Jay.

Visiting hours are to be held Friday Aug. 27, from 12 to 1 p.m., at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St., Saco.

A 1 p.m. funeral will follow at the funeral Home. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery (Deering Park), Saco.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with his services.

