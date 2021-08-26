WESTBROOK – Gloria A. York, 97, passed away on August 24, 2021 at Maine Medical Center. She was born in Westbrook on June 28, 1924, daughter to Ernest and Alice (Currier) Beaudoin.

She was predeceased by son, Steven York; and grandson, Daniel Hilton.

Gloria is survived by son, Timothy York and wife Carol of Sebago, son, Gary York and wife Roxanna of Westbrook, and daughter, Cynthia (York) Hilton of Westbrook. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held, 10 a.m., Friday, August 27, 2021 at St Hyacinth's Cemetery, Westbrook.

