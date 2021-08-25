LAKE WALES, Fla. – Teresa M. Tolin, 62, originally of Portland, Maine, recently of Lake Wales, Florida, passed away on Aug. 22, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Marcia Reynolds Clark, and is survived by her father, William Reynolds, her husband, Robert Tolin, her brothers, Billy and Jimmy Reynolds, her sisters, Marcia Profenno and Linda Bowler, her son in Portland, Maine, Paul Tolin, two grandchildren, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Teresa spent a majority of her career as a claims manager for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Maine. Teresa had many loves including Disney, social networking, and connecting with others around the globe playing online Pogo games. Teresa loved all of her friends in the U.S., and all over the world and will be dearly missed by many.

