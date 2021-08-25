Lighthouses are uniquely tied to Maine’s maritime history. Located along our scenic coastline, these beacons are a draw for tourists and locals alike who are fascinated by the tales of the keepers who tended them. One aspect of their history that is often ignored, however, was the monumental task of getting supplies to the lighthouses, when many of them were located in hard-to-reach places like small ledges and islands.

When Portland Breakwater Light (aka, Bug Light) was established in 1855, lighthouses were under the control of the United States Lighthouse Service. In addition to overseeing the lighthouses, the service employed crews to operate its ships, known as lighthouse tenders, to do a myriad of tasks.

One obvious task was to deliver supplies to lighthouses, whether that be food, fuel, paint, replacement parts, or the mail and newspapers which would bring news of the outside world. The lighthouse keepers, and sometimes their families, would be transported to and from their lighthouse by the lighthouse tender.

Even if a keeper were assigned to a station like Halfway Rock, he would get shore leave from time to time and would need that ride to shore. If a medical issue arose, a doctor might be transported to a light station aboard the tender. There were also sometimes lightships that were non-propelled that would need towing to and from their stations. The lighthouse service also had engineers and inspectors who would make their tours of the lighthouses up and down the coast via the lighthouse tender.

While the very first tenders were sailing ships, as soon as the age of steam came along, lighthouse tenders were built as steam ships to do this rugged work. One of these early steamships was a side-wheel steamer built in 1863 (originally named the “John A. Dix”), then purchased by the lighthouse service in 1865 and renamed as the “Geranium.”

The tender “Geranium” had a long life, serving from 1865 until her retirement in 1909.

Another ship was the tender “Lilac,” built in 1892 and put into service until 1925.

Some lighthouse keepers started out their careers with the lighthouse service as part of the crew aboard one of the lighthouse tenders. One of those seamen was John W. Cameron.

Cameron was born in Southport, Maine, in 1859. His family moved to Massachusetts, but he returned to Maine when he was a young man. In the late-1890s, he was hired onto the crew of the tender “Lilac” and began learning about the lighthouse service. Around 1900, he applied to work as a lighthouse keeper. From 1901 to 1902, he was appointed as third assistant keeper at Cape Elizabeth Light (Two Lights), then was promoted to second assistant keeper there in 1902.

By the end of 1902, he had been transferred to Spring Point Ledge Light in South Portland where he served as first assistant keeper from 1902 to 1904.

In 1904, Cameron transferred again, but this time to the lighthouse where he was best known – Portland Head Light. He served as the first assistant keeper there from 1904 until 1928 when he was promoted to head keeper. He only served as the head keeper through 1929, however, when he retired.

Since 1939, lighthouses have fallen under the supervision of the United States Coast Guard. The Coast Guard still operates tenders, but they are now called buoy tenders.

From its base in South Portland, the Coast Guard now operates the buoy tender “Marcus Hanna,” named for the famous lighthouse keeper who won both the Congressional Medal of Honor for his bravery during the Civil War, as well as the U.S. Life-Saving Medal for saving two men from a wrecked schooner at Cape Elizabeth Light.

Note: South Portland Historical Society is always seeking historic photographs and artifacts that help to document our community’s past. If you have any items to share, please contact the society by mail at 55 Bug Light Park, South Portland, ME 04106, by email at [email protected], by phone at 207-767-7299, or message us on Facebook.

Kathryn Onos DiPhilippo is executive director of the South Portland Historical Society. She can be reached at [email protected]

