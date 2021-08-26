CHEBEAGUE ISLAND/YARMOUTH – Virginia “Gin” “Ginny” Marshall Ballard, 67, of Chebeague Island and Yarmouth passed away peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on August 19, 2021 surrounded by family and friends.

Ginny was born in Chicago on Oct. 29, 1953, to Joseph Duryee Ballard and Elizabeth Barton Ballard. She had one brother, Joseph “JoeD” Duryee Ballard Jr., augmented by 19 first cousins.

Ginny graduated from the University of Illinois in 1975 with a degree in Park and Recreation Administration. She completed her professional training in the Yale University Physician Associate Program, the first PA program in the United States, in 1988. She served as a family practice physician assistant for 30-plus years, in Manchester, N.H., in Portland and on Chebeague Island, the place and the community to which she was most devoted.

Ginny is survived by her treasured four-legged Kids — Copper Lee, the canine Kid, and Tessy, the feline Kid; by her brother JoeD Ballard (Barb) of Chebeague Island; nieces Heather Coogan (Kevin), Ivy Anderson (Brian); great-nephew, Felix James Coogan; and by many cousins.

A memorial and celebration of Ginny’s life will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. on Chebeague Island, and also a virtual celebration on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

No account of her life and interests could better Gin’s obituary in her own words, which is available at http://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/virginia-ginny-ballard/7854. This site also includes more specifics on the celebrations, suggestions for donations in lieu of flowers, and a way to share remembrances of Ginny.

