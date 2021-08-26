NORTH BERWICK –

Robert “Bob” L. Frechette Jr., of North Berwick, formerly of Sanford, beloved husband of Denise S. Frechette, passed away unexpectedly on August 22, 2021.

Bob was born in Sanford in November 1952, the son of Robert L. and Gertrude B. (Morin) Frechette, Sr. He was later raised by Joseph and Gertrude Letourneau.

Bob attended Sanford schools and in 1971 enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving until 1975. He was married to Denise Desruisseaux, now Paquet of Sanford, in 1972. They were married 32 years and raised two children, Robert C. Frechette and Jill C. Frechette.

Bob was gifted in multiple trades, which led to many different jobs along his life journey. He installed floors, did roofing, delivered for Schwann’s and had his own landscaping business for 10 years. His son quickly realized, by working alongside his dad, how evident his work ethics were and realizing how physically strong he was. There was a deep and emotional side to Bob. He was his son’s best man at his wedding and walked his daughter down the aisle. She had to remind him to slow his pace down!

Bob was a hardworking, strong, and kind man. He was a cancer survivor. He spent 12 years working for Pratt and Whitney where he met his wife, Denise S. (Cushing) Brown, in 1997. He retired from Pratt & Whitney in 2008.

He married Denise S. Brown in 2006. They enjoyed projects around their home, including gardening, woodworking (ladders were his nemesis) and shared a love for the Caribbean. Bob was an avid outdoorsman who liked to hike and hunt each fall. His genre of music included the music of the ’60s and ’70s with the Beatles at the top of the list. To relax they played pool and listened to his vinyl music collection.

He and Denise were co-captains in life. There wasn’t anything they wouldn’t do for one another. They weathered the challenges of life with warm affection and daily humor. Together they enjoyed antiquing and going to auctions to find that unique piece of art and furniture.

Bob is lovingly survived by his wife, Denise S. Frechette; his son’s family Robert and Wendy Frechette and their children Dylan and Gabriella; his daughter’s family Jill and Michael Pelletier along with their children Emma and Sadie; his stepdaughter’s family Angela and John Ciani and their son Brennan; his stepson Michael and Samantha Brown and their children Dylan and Kaylee. Also, his sister Patricia Worsham, stepsister Linda Letourneau and stepbrother Gary Letourneau; and nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred followed by an hour of visitation beginning at 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.

Committal prayers with military honors will follow at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery, 83 Stanley Road, in Springvale.

