SARASOTA, Fla. – Loving wife and mother Dolores L. Cowles passed away in Sarasota, Fla. on Nov. 2, 2020. She was born Oct. 8, 1945 as the first of five children to Althea and Herbert Coffin of Saco.

Dolores was a devoted Christian and she was active in Republican politics. She was very kind and giving, loved spending time with her family and talking on the phone with them.

Dolores lived most of her life in Saco and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1963 where she was president of the debate club. She later attended nursing school.

She was married to her husband, Al, recently deceased, for more than 40 years before they retired to Florida in the ‘90s. She was Al’s vice president at their company, Cowles Business Forms, for many years leading up to retirement.

She is survived by her son, Ed; grandson Eddie; daughter, Nancy; sisters Shirley, Elaine, and Janice, brother, Sam; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her eldest son, Fred, who died at 52 years old in 2019.

A graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. in Saco, Aug. 28.

