After reading the letter by Edmund Lewis of Windham in the Telegram: (“ ‘Casual’ Canada trip not realistic,” Aug. 22, Page D3), I felt obligated to respond. My wife and I recently returned from a wonderful seven-day excursion to Halifax and other scenic areas of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
Allow me to list some pointers for preparing to cross into Canada: First, do not rely on Walgreens to provide COVID testing and the necessary results within the 72-hour time frame required for border crossing – very unreliable! For quick results, we were sent to Convenient MD. They were charging $350 for two COVID tests – no way! Finally, at our own health care provider (Martin’s Point), we obtained both our COVID-19 tests and negative results within 48 hours – for free and well within the deadline required.
Finally, a word about the ArriveCAN app, which must be downloaded and completed to gain entry to Canada. Do call the Canadian customs office where you plan to cross the border. They’ll gladly explain the question as to where you plan to “quarantine” upon arrival. It’s simply stating where you’ll be staying the first couple of nights, that’s all.
After setting up your ArriveCAN account, you’ll receive confirmation with a code – download this to present to customs.
Obviously, bring your COVID vaccination record, passport and app confirmation code, plus recent test results from the past 72 hours! On Aug. 15, we were warmly welcomed, breezing through Canadian customs within five minutes.
Please, do your homework prior to departing. You’ll find that a “ ‘Casual’ Canada trip is very realistic”!
Bon voyage,
Bob Rose
North Yarmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Outdoors
Birding: It’s not just geese that benefit from flying in a V-formation
-
Arts & Entertainment
Maine State Music Theatre’s stint in Westbrook will be one and done with ‘Jersey Boys’
-
Arts & Entertainment
In Bangor, UMaine’s Zillman museum expands
-
Outdoors
Hunting: As black bear population grows, a new plan that satisfies many factions is needed
-
Outdoors
New campsites offer more opportunities at Katahdin Woods and Waters
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.