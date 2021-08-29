ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Charles “Charlie”, formerly of North Berwick, passed away at his Ormond Beach, Fla. home on August 26, 2021, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sabra of 63 years; five children, Charles Quint Jr. and wife Cindy, John Quint and wife Debbie, Stephen Quint and wife Edie, Annette Phillips and husband Michael, and Tammy Dube and husband Ed; as well as numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Lendell Quint.

Charlie was born and raised in North Berwick. He served his country in the U.S. Navy for six years from June 18, 1959 to May 13, 1963, with serving one year in the Navy Reserves. His rank was AX 2 – Aviation Antisubmarine Warfare Technician. He returned to Maine working as a mechanic/machinist for 40 years. When he retired from Pratt and Whitney, they moved to Florida in 2003.

He and his wife loved to travel. In the summer they traveled to Maine for about a month to see family and friends and loved it when their children came down to stay with them at their home during other times of the year. They traveled to Hawaii three times, went on several cruises, as well as other trips with family and friends.

Charlie and Sabra taught their children a strong work ethic, kindness, and respect.

He is loved by so many. He will be missed by all his family and friends, but he will always in be our hearts.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Alfred.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the

Multiple Sclerosis Society,

170 Route One, Suite 200,

Falmouth, ME 04105

